Stop & Shop To Begin Same-Day Delivery In Boston With Instacart

STOP & SHOP LOGO

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. and on-demand grocery delivery service Instacart plan to bring same-day delivery to Stop & Shop customers in the city of Boston. A start date for the service was not announced.

Stop & Shop customers can use instacart.com or the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with Stop & Shop products, select a delivery window—within one hour, two hours or up to seven days in advance—and Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.Instacart Boston delivery logo

“Our new partnership with Instacart is yet another example of how Stop & Shop is continuously searching for ways to serve our shoppers, helping them to save money, save time and eat well,” said Mark McGowan, president of Stop & Shop. “With Instacart, we are adding to our pick-up, self-checkout and other options to bring convenience to a new level.”

“Instacart has always been about bringing customers’ favorite stores directly to their doors,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “Stop & Shop is loved by its customers, and we are excited to bring added convenience to them.”

Stop & Shop, an Ahold Delhaize company, operates 419 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

