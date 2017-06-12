FMI Recognizes 2017 Store Manager Award Winners

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) on Monday celebrated the winners of the 2017 Store Manager Awards, announced at the group’s Future Leaders eXperience in Chicago. The winners’ commitment to their communities, stores and remarkable leadership in food retail stood out among 100 nominees, according to FMI.

FMI President & CEO Leslie G. Sarasin said, “In today’s shifting food retail landscape, store managers must possess a unique mixture of skills to keep their stores on a successful path of smooth operations, quality customer service, meaningful community involvement and inviting shopping atmosphere. It’s clear the exemplary leadership demonstrated by each of the winners inspires their teams to daily do their best, lean into challenges and stay a step ahead.”

The 2017 Store Manager Awards winners each receive a $1,000 prize and a crystal award. In addition to its traditional awards, FMI continued to host the “People’s Pick” Facebook contest that received more than 6,900 votes. The winner of the “People’s Pick” receives a special trophy and $500 to celebrate his or her store’s employees.

The 18th annual Store Manager Award winners are:

Category A: (1-49 stores)

Gary Casterline, ShopRite of Hunterdon County, Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Category B (50-199 stores)

Ricky Myers, D&W Fresh Markets, SpartanNash, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Category C (200-plus stores)

Sally Angulo, Fry’s Food Stores, The Kroger Co., Phoenix, Arizona

Category D (International)

Clive Gould, SPAR Glenacres, Kempton Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

2017 Store Manager People’s Pick

John Snavely, Food 4 Less, The Kroger Co., Coachella, California