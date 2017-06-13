FDA To Delay Rule Requiring New Nutrition Facts Panel On Food

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced its intention to extend the compliance date for label changes to the Nutrition Facts Panel on food and beverage products.

FDA issued the final regulation in May 2016, requiring revisions to the Nutrition Facts Panel by July 2018.

“The agency has not yet issued vitally important final guidance on added sugars and dietary fibers that is essential for companies to make label updates,” according to a statement from the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), which applauded FDA’s move to extend the original July 2018 deadline. The extension allows the federal agency to complete the necessary final guidance documents and gives companies adequate time to make the Nutrition Facts Panel revisions.

“FDA’s common-sense decision will reduce consumer confusion and costs,” said GMA President & CEO Pamela G. Bailey. “Food and beverage manufacturers are committed to giving consumers the information and tools they need to make informed choices, such as by updating the Nutrition Facts Panel. But the fast-approaching compliance deadline was virtually impossible to meet without the needed final guidance documents from FDA. FDA’s extension is both reasonable and practical.”

The Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), however, is not pleased with the decision.

Jim O’Hara, the organization’s health promotion policy director, said in a statement, “As with its delay of menu labeling, the FDA will end up denying consumers critical information they need to make healthy food choices in a timely manner and will throw the food industry into disarray. The updated Nutrition Facts Label, announced in May 2016, gives consumers calorie information in a bolder format, uses more realistic serving sizes, and most importantly will provide a separate line and Daily Value for added sugars.

The label was set to go into effect in July 2018 for large companies, and in July 2019 for smaller companies that make up 95 percent of the companies affected, according to CSPI, adding that many companies recognize consumers want this information and already are moving to put the updated label on their packages.