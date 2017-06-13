Reports: Kroger, Fresh Encounter Entities To Buy Some Marsh Stores

Topvalco Inc., a Kroger entity, and Findlay, Ohio-based Generative Growth II LLC, which is associated with Fresh Encounter, have reportedly agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ remaining 44 stores. Indianapolis-based Marsh Supermarkets filed for protection under Chapter 11 last month.
Fresh Encounter operates stores throughout Ohio and eastern Indiana under banners that include Community Markets, Great Scott Community Markets, Sack ‘N Save and Chief.
Numerous reports state that Topvalco will purchase 11 Marsh stores and Generative Growth will acquire 15 locations for a combined total of $24 million.
Topvalco has agreed to buy these Marsh locations:
- 1825 Kinser Pike, Bloomington
- 843 East Main Street, Brownsburg
- 10679 North Michigan Road, Zionsville
- 5 Boone Village, Zionsville
- 2904 South State Road 135, Greenwood
- 123 South Kingston Drive, Bloomington
- 1500 West McGalliard, Muncie
- 1435 West 86th Street, Indianapolis
- 715 South Tillotson, Muncie
- 227 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis
- 12520 East 116th Street, Fishers
Generative Growth II has agreed to buy these 15 locations:
- 5802 West U.S. 52, New Palestine
- 1013 Forest Avenue, Marion
- 1107 S. Shannon, Van Wert, Ohio
- 11625 Fox Road, Indianapolis
- 3075 East 25th Street, Columbus
- 621 North University Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio
- 982 North Market, Troy, Ohio
- 1711 North Walnut, Hartford City
- 223 Aukerman, Eaton, Ohio
- 1515 South State Road 37 Elwood
- 899 East Jefferson, Tipton
- 3015 West U.S. 36, Pendleton
- 320 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis
- 501 National Road West, Richmond
- 736 West Main Street, Greensburg
Florida-based Sun Capital Partners, which owns Marsh, sought a buyer for all or part of the 86-year-old grocery chain.
Marsh accepted bids through an auction that convened on Monday. The company called managers of the remaining stores to its headquarters for a 12:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, where executives informed them of the results of the auction, Inside Indiana Business reports.