Reports: Kroger, Fresh Encounter Entities To Buy Some Marsh Stores

Topvalco Inc., a Kroger entity, and Findlay, Ohio-based Generative Growth II LLC, which is associated with Fresh Encounter, have reportedly agreed to buy 26 of Marsh Supermarkets’ remaining 44 stores. Indianapolis-based Marsh Supermarkets filed for protection under Chapter 11 last month.

Fresh Encounter operates stores throughout Ohio and eastern Indiana under banners that include Community Markets, Great Scott Community Markets, Sack ‘N Save and Chief.

Numerous reports state that Topvalco will purchase 11 Marsh stores and Generative Growth will acquire 15 locations for a combined total of $24 million.

Topvalco has agreed to buy these Marsh locations:

1825 Kinser Pike, Bloomington

843 East Main Street, Brownsburg

10679 North Michigan Road, Zionsville

5 Boone Village, Zionsville

2904 South State Road 135, Greenwood

123 South Kingston Drive, Bloomington

1500 West McGalliard, Muncie

1435 West 86th Street, Indianapolis

715 South Tillotson, Muncie

227 West Michigan Street, Indianapolis

12520 East 116th Street, Fishers

Generative Growth II has agreed to buy these 15 locations:

5802 West U.S. 52, New Palestine

1013 Forest Avenue, Marion

1107 S. Shannon, Van Wert, Ohio

11625 Fox Road, Indianapolis

3075 East 25th Street, Columbus

621 North University Boulevard, Middletown, Ohio

982 North Market, Troy, Ohio

1711 North Walnut, Hartford City

223 Aukerman, Eaton, Ohio

1515 South State Road 37 Elwood

899 East Jefferson, Tipton

3015 West U.S. 36, Pendleton

320 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis

501 National Road West, Richmond

736 West Main Street, Greensburg

Florida-based Sun Capital Partners, which owns Marsh, sought a buyer for all or part of the 86-year-old grocery chain.

Marsh accepted bids through an auction that convened on Monday. The company called managers of the remaining stores to its headquarters for a 12:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday, where executives informed them of the results of the auction, Inside Indiana Business reports.