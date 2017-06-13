Witynski Promoted To President Of Dollar Tree Banner

Discount variety store chain Dollar Tree Inc. has promoted Michael A. Witynski to president and COO of its Dollar Tree banner.

Witynski, 54, will be responsible for merchandising and marketing as well as store operations for more than 6,200 Dollar Tree bannered stores in the U.S. A company veteran, Witynski has served as COO since July 2015, and he previously served as SVP of stores since joining Dollar Tree in 2010. Prior to joining Dollar Tree, he held executive leadership positions at Shaw’s Supermarkets and Supervalu. Witynski will continue to report to Gary Philbin, Dollar Tree enterprise president.

“I am very pleased to announce the promotion of Mike Witynski,” said Philbin. “Mike has been a key leader and a major contributor to Dollar Tree’s growth and sector-leading profitability since joining the company in 2010. Through his consistent focus on store execution and delivering results, Mike has developed and led key initiatives to drive market share through new store growth while increasing store and associate productivity.”

Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser added, “Mike is an accomplished executive with more than 36 years of experience in retail. Dollar Tree is a growth company, now larger and more diversified than ever before. We have nearly 14,500 stores with plans to open 650 new stores this year. With Mike in this leadership role as president and chief operating officer of Dollar Tree and Duncan Mac Naughton leading Family Dollar, we are confident we have the right executives in place to lead us through the next phases of growth.”