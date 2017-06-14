New Direct-To-Consumer Online Grocer Launches Nationwide

Movebutter has launched its online, direct-to-consumer supermarket. The company, which bills itself as the “Supermarket of the Future,” says it is “building an entirely new food value chain by making everything in small batches and never holding stock.” Movebutter reports that it is built around making better food accessible and affordable to everyone.

“With this entirely new supermarket infrastructure, Movebutter is already making the farm-to-fridge vision a reality,” the San Francisco-based company says.

The supermarket, built entirely online, will ship food from producers directly to consumers. By removing middlemen and overhead from the regular grocery model, Movebutter says it not only makes high-quality groceries affordable but has been able to grow faster than any other grocery store in the country, already covering all 50 states. The company says it sells only its own brand of staples, removing the cost of marketing that’s borne by the customer and making grocery shopping a far more seamless experience.

The company has received a round of fresh funding from Silicon Valley investors and celebrities, including: Y Combinator; Liquid 2 Ventures, a seed-stage VC firm co-founded by Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Joe Montana; Matthew Bellamy of rock band Muse; Kima Ventures; Altair VC; The San Francisco 49ers; First Round Capital’s Dorm Room Fund; The House Fund; Beluga Capital, founders of Caviar; Fundersclub; the Marzotto family, owners of Hugo Boss; and more than a dozen more.

“Movebutter is based on a very bold and minimalist vision: make better food available and affordable to everyone,” said Movebutter CEO and founder Chai Mishra. “We’re taking on the entire, ancient trillion-dollar supermarket industry. These funds and these partnerships are going to supercharge that effort. So far in that fight, our main weapons were better technology and a radically better model. But now, we have the support of the world’s greatest company-builders, and we could not be more fired up for this.”

Movebutter says it plans to use the funds primarily to quickly expand operations to get to even more customers and even better suppliers. Soon, the company says, it will begin to multiply the number of distribution centers across the U.S.

“Movebutter has forged relationships with some of the best suppliers in the country and has, through an innovative approach, found a way to get their groceries to anywhere economically. Suddenly, it doesn’t matter if you’re in California or New York or Alaska. Consumers can now better access and afford the best tasting, highest quality food anytime. We believe they’re going to reshape the food industry and couldn’t be prouder to partner with them,” said Jeremy Fiance, managing Partner of The House Fund.