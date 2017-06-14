A Tyson Foods employee is among those who were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, during a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Matt Mika, director-government relations for Tyson’s Washington, D.C., office, has worked for the Springdale, Arkansas-based company for more than six years.

“He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition following surgery,” Tyson said in an emailed statement to The Shelby Report at 4 p.m. Wednesday. “…We’re deeply concerned about him and his family.

“Matt was taking part in a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Although he wasn’t scheduled to play in the game, Matt is a former college baseball and football player and was helping coach the practice, as he has done in the past. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for Matt and please ask that you keep him, his family and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to published reports citing both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack.”

The alleged shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and several others also were shot in the attack. Mika was the most seriously injured, according to published reports. Read more here.