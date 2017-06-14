  • Search 
    search
Home
Home Page Slider

Tyson Foods Employee Among Those Shot At Congressional Baseball Event

Posted by
Date:
in: Home Page Slider, National, Suppliers
(1) Comment
Tyson-Foods-new-logo-2

A Tyson Foods employee is among those who were shot Wednesday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, during a practice for the GOP congressional baseball team.

Matt Mika, director-government relations for Tyson’s Washington, D.C., office, has worked for the Springdale, Arkansas-based company for more than six years.

Matt Mika
Matt Mika

“He was taken to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition following surgery,” Tyson said in an emailed statement to The Shelby Report at 4 p.m. Wednesday. “…We’re deeply concerned about him and his family.

“Matt was taking part in a baseball practice ahead of Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Although he wasn’t scheduled to play in the game, Matt is a former college baseball and football player and was helping coach the practice, as he has done in the past. Baseball is one of his great passions and he has always loved the Congressional team.

“We appreciate the outpouring of support for Matt and please ask that you keep him, his family and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to published reports citing both congressional and law enforcement sources, the shooting appears to be a “deliberate attack.”

The alleged shooter, identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, was killed.

Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and several others also were shot in the attack. Mika was the most seriously injured, according to published reports. Read more here.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *