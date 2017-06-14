Urban Accents Teams With JOH For Northeast Broker Representation

Specialty food company Urban Accents, a manufacturer and distributor of spice blends, grilling rubs, sea salts and a full collection of products designed for use in gourmet cooking, has hired JOH as its broker for the Northeast. JOH will represent the entire Urban Accents product line in the region.

Tom Knibbs, Urban Accents president, said, “Our goal has always been to try to align our efforts with the very best people in our the industry; with JOH we feel we have done that.”

JOH EVP Art Papazian added, “We are very excited with the opportunity to help grow the Urban Accents business as it has significant growth potential in the three distinct classes of trade that we participate: mass market, natural and alternative channels.”

Urban Accents was founded in 1996 when Knibbs unexpectedly lost his job. With his partner Jim Dygas, Knibbs’ company has grown its original 12 spice blends to more than 150 gourmet products.