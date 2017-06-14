At a private event at the Newseum in downtown Washington, D.C, on Tuesday, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens shared with a crowd of a few hundred the company’s plans for its first D.C. store, set to open in December.

The store will be located at 1111 19th Street NW, four blocks from the city’s downtown Farragut Square. It will be the retailer’s largest store to date and feature its latest food offer, including test items that may not be available at other locations. Gheysens said some of Wawa’s new food concepts include a hormone-free roasted chicken sandwich, custom salads, mac & cheese mash-ups and nitro coffee.

The new store also will feature Wawa’s first Wild Goose Café, including a bar, counter and table seating inside and outside the store. The outdoor patio seating will mesh with a neighborhood that includes lunch locations like Chop’t Creative Salad Co., Corner Bakery and Pret A Manger.

Gheysens said, within the next couple of years, Wawa plans to open five to 10 stores in D.C. neighborhoods, including Georgetown, West End, NOMA, Capitol Hill and Capitol Riverfront, as well as nearby Maryland and Virginia neighborhoods. By 2022, Wawa expects to have 10-20 stores open in the Washington area, with an ultimate goal of 30-50 stores when at full density.

Wawa currently has 757 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, and is on pace to open one store per week across the East Coast and Florida.