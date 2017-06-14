Fresh off Stop & Shop’s announcement that it would partner with online grocery delivery service Instacart, Wegmans Food Markets said Wednesday that it will team up with Instacart as well. The partnership initially will cover a few dozen Wegmans stores.

The new Wegmans service will be available for shoppers in northern Virginia and Maryland. Customers can order from here and have groceries delivered in little as an hour.

The service marks the first time Rochester, New York-based Wegmans is offering same-day delivery for online shoppers and using a private firm rather than an in-house service.

Instacart operates in about 65 markets and is on pace to expand to more than 100 markets by the end of the year.