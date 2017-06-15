Big Lots is planning a store that will mark the retailer’s first ‘store of the future’ at the site of a former Giant Eagle grocery store in Columbus, Ohio, at 1451 W. Fifth Avenue.

Columbus Business First reports that the 37,000-s.f. store “wants to put a spotlight on its best-selling merchandise. Furniture is the biggest department in the 1,434-unit chain, accounting for more than $1 billion of its $5.2 billion in annual sales but, by the company’s own admission, some customers may not realize that.”

“People are still surprised we sell furniture,” Big Lots VP of Investor Relations Andy Regrut said, according to the news outlet. “We’re not getting full credit from Jennifer.” (Jennifer is the company’s name for its core customer).

As Business First reports, “Big Lots stores vary in size, shape and layout so some shops could have the furniture department toward the back and out of the customer’s direct line of sight.”

Some Big Lot markets, like the West Coast and Texas, don’t have furniture in stores.

“Furniture will get a prominent place at the front of the store, which will be designed with a ‘low-to-high’ profile so customers can see straight to the back of the store and sight lines aren’t blocked by shelving,” Business First says of the new Columbus store. “Seasonal, food, items like household cleaners and pet products, and soft home goods like rugs and sheets will be other areas of emphasis in the design.”