Twin Cities grocer CUB recently remodeled three stores in the northwest suburbs of Minneapolis. CUB stores in Champlin, Brooklyn Park North and Brooklyn Park South introduced updated signage and design, expanded produce departments with an enhanced organic selection and more signature grab-and-go options, among other features.

“As our customers’ needs change, we continue to evolve with them,” said Chad Ferguson, interim president of CUB. “When our customers walk through the doors, they will discover new and improved CUBs that offer a larger selection of fresh options, updated interiors and more grab-and-go items for an enhanced shopping experience. What won’t change is our commitment to offer competitive pricing, strong event-based promotions and continued support to local nonprofits in our communities.”

New features of the remodeled stores include:

• Expanded produce departments featuring an increased assortment of organic items and a wider selection of fresh fruits and vegetables pre-cut in the store;

• Expanded deli areas that include more grab-and-go offerings, including sandwiches, salads and sushi; a wider selection of hot meal solutions; and a new soup and salad bar with more variety. Customers also can find an expanded variety of fresh meats and specialty cheeses in the deli area;

• New display cases, décor, lighting and updated signage throughout the interior of the stores;

• New signage and updated facades to the exterior of the stores;

• Additional self-serve checkout lanes;

• The addition of Kitchen Shoppes at both Brooklyn Park store locations where customers can find a variety of everyday kitchen cookware, utensils and supplies;

• A new Candy Shoppe, a dedicated area that feels like a boutique candy shop within the store, at the Brooklyn Park South location;

• A 2,000-s.f. addition to the Wine & Spirits store at the Brooklyn Park South CUB; and

• Expanded customer seating at the Champlin store.

Combined, the stores have approximately 210,000 s.f. of retail space.