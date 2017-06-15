Renfro Foods, makers salsas and other specialty food products, is rolling out Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa—its 20th salsa. It will be showcased at the upcoming Summer Fancy Food Show in New York, June 25-27, at the Jacob Javits Center.

By teaming up with fellow Fort Worth, Texas, family business, Rahr & Sons Brewing Co., the new Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa is a blend of the usual salsa spices and Texas Red amber lager. The salsa comes with a medium heat profile.

“We did our first seasonal item, Pumpkin Salsa, last year and it was a huge hit,” said Renfro Foods President Doug Renfro, “so we wanted to do another one for this fall. As we’re thinking of this, Fritz Rahr was looking to be involved with a salsa project. This seemed like a no-brainer for us to work with a local microbrewery and to do something really innovative and creative like Craft Beer Salsa.”

The company says the salsa was a hit during its debut at the Winter Fancy Food Show earlier this year, similar to the same reception Mrs. Renfro’s Ghost Pepper Salsa had 10 years ago, so “after two hours, we changed it from seasonal to a permanent item,” said Renfro. “Huge major retailers from all over the country kept exclaiming that not only was it delicious but was super on-trend and wanted to do something which rarely happens—put it in immediately.”

Fritz Rahr, president of Rahr & Sons, said, “We take great pride in being a locally owned family business, so it was a natural fit to team up with our neighbors over at Mrs. Renfro’s who operate in a similar manner. Chips and salsa are a staple snack here in Texas, and Mrs. Renfro’s takes great care and pride in offering up the best salsa in the country, so it just made sense to develop a Texas Craft Beer Salsa partnership. Working with their team on the recipe was a lot of fun and we had no shortage of ‘sample tasters’ here at the brewery throughout the development process. I think we landed on a solid final product, and we are proud to display the Rahr & Sons logo on the Mrs. Renfro’s salsa label.”

Renfro added, “Consumers generally love to buy from true family businesses.”

Packaged in 16-oz. jars, Mrs. Renfro’s Craft Beer Salsa’s suggested retail price is $3.69.