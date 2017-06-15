Stater Bros. Promotes Kutansky To Director Of Communications

Stater Bros. Markets has promoted Marisa Kutansky to director of communications. In this role, Kutansky will develop, manage and execute the San Bernardino, California-based supermarket chain’s internal and external corporate communication strategies. She will report to Nancy Negrette, senior director of corporate affairs.

An Inland Empire native, Kutansky joined Stater Bros. in 1992 as a courtesy clerk at the company’s North Fontana supermarket near Foothill Boulevard on Sierra Avenue. At this store she spent 10 years steadily progressing through a range of retail positions, including clerk and key carrier, supporting the store manager in the day-to-day operations of the supermarket. In 2002, she joined the company’s public relations department where she held the positions of public relations assistant, community activities coordinator and, most recently, communications specialist.

“Marisa is a well-respected and valued member of the Stater Bros. family,” said Pete Van Helden, Stater Bros. president and CEO. “She is a skilled professional who throughout the course of her career has developed a keen sense of the company’s corporate culture as well as passion for the Stater Bros. brand. Her role in devising progressive communication strategies through our corporate lens is central to meeting the current and future needs of our company and our evolving audiences.”

Kutansky holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from the University of California Riverside, in addition to a MBA with an emphasis in marketing from the University of Redlands.

She is a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and has served on the board of directors for the PRSA-Inland Empire Chapter in various roles, including VP of programs and education and VP of communications.