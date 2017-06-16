Harris Teeter And Lowes Foods Opening New North Carolina Stores

Two North Carolina-based grocers will open new stores in the state this month.

Harris Teeter, a Kroger banner, will host a grand opening at its new unit in Charlotte’s Sedgefield Shopping Center on Tuesday, June 20, and Lowes Foods will open its new Kernersville store on Wednesday, June 21.

Harris Teeter

The 53,000-s.f. store, located in the Historic South End neighborhood of Charlotte, will include an extended hot foods bar in the fresh foods department; a wine and beer bar with 16 beers on tap; and an events station that will feature weekly meal specials. In addition, the unit will include a pharmacy, as well as eight checkouts, four self-checkouts and two express checkouts.

“Harris Teeter is a Charlotte-born brand, and we are extremely excited to be back in the Sedgefield neighborhood with our brand new store,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “As we are returning to the exact block where the original South Boulevard location stood nearly 30 years ago, we decided to embrace the nostalgia of our 1960s roots by incorporating one of the company’s original logos on the exterior of the building. We hope our hometown shoppers will feel the nostalgia, while also enjoying the modern, convenient offerings inside.”

Lowes Foods

Located in the new Main Street Market shopping center at 240 Market View Drive, the 49,000-s.f. Lowes store will feature several of Lowes Foods Originals that are new to the Triad market, including Bread Crumb, Sammy’s and Smokehouse.

“Like all of our Lowes Foods stores, our new Kernersville store will be very focused on supporting all things local,” said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe. “Our commitment to local includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 local farmers and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store.”

• Bread Crumb brings the bakery experience to life by featuring fresh-baked artisanal breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives. Lowes Foods’ signature Cobblestone breads are baked using fresh ingredients throughout the day, and the store’s Hot Fresh Bread program promises fresh-from-the-oven loaves from 4:30-7:30 p.m.every day.

Store highlights will include:

• Smokehouse offers a daily rotation of wood-smoked meats—including beef, pork, chicken and salmon—using a variety of woods to infuse flavor. Shoppers can pick them up ready to eat or ready to take home and heat.

• Sammy’s menu includes signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals, such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen and Smokehouse. There also are create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas and panini that can be heated and ready to eat in 90 seconds.

• The Chicken Kitchen includes a variety of prepared chicken that is fresh and never frozen, locally sourced and is raised with “no antibiotics ever.” When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, the animated chicken chandelier signals the start of Lowes Foods’ special chicken celebration, including a unique version of the Chicken Dance.

• SausageWorks features locally made pork, beef and poultry sausages in a number of flavors.

• The Beer Den offers a selection of crafts and drafts that is varied and local. There are seasonal offerings of unique beers, special events, tap takeovers and growler fills on-site. In addition, guests can “sip and shop” with a pint of beer or a cup of wine.

• Pick & Prep offers shoppers help by cutting prep time in the kitchen so they can enjoy a little more quality time at the table. Pick & Prep chefs cut, slice, dice, mince and cube guests’ fruits and vegetables the way they prefer while they shop. Pick & Prep also offers an array of packaged, grab-and-go fruits and veggies that are cut fresh throughout the day.

• The Cakery features square cakes in all sizes that are assembled at purchase, topped with icing made fresh in-store.

• Spice Bazaar makes cooking easier by featuring five categories of herbs and spices—leaves; seeds; flowers and fruit; roots, bulbs and bark—in convenient size options. Shoppers also can buy special blends.

• The Community Table is a place where shoppers can gather and be inspired to try something new. Constructed of reclaimed wood from local barns, it also serves as the site for events such as recipe sampling, activities for children and eating tips, including as how to eat gluten free.

In addition, the Kernersville store will feature a “pick your own herbs” section in the front of the store where store guests can clip a fresh sprig of rosemary or thyme. The store also will feature an assortment of organics, prepared foods, bulk foods and the Lowes Foods-To-Go online personal shopping service.

In tandem with the opening of its new store, Lowes Foods will close its unit at Piney Grove Plaza in Kernersville.