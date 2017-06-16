Produce Innovation Award Winners Revealed At United Fresh 2017

Five Produce Innovation Award winners were recognized Thursday at United Fresh 2017 in Chicago.

This year’s honorees were selected by show attendees from a total of 46 contestants across five categories: Best New Food Safety Solution; Best New Fruit Product; Best New Packaging; Best New Packing/Processing Equipment; and Best New Vegetable Product.

“This year’s Innovation Awards winners won from a field of excellent and qualified competitors,” said United Fresh Produce Association VP of Convention & Industry Relations John Toner. “The exceptional creativity of these five winners helped them stand out at United Fresh 2017, the home of fresh produce innovation.”

United Fresh Produce Association President & CEO Tom Stenzel added, “Innovation starts at United Fresh. The innovation of our member companies shape the entire produce industry and show attendees have the unique opportunity to see that ingenuity up close at United Fresh. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all participants for showcasing your creativity.”

Winners are:

• Best New Food Safety Solution

Nature’s Frequencies—Food Freshness Card

• Best New Fruit Product

Crunch Pak—Crunch Pak Apple Rings

• Best New Packaging

Dole Food Co.—Dole GO Berries!

• Best New Packing/Processing Equipment

Full Harvest— Full Harvest

• Best New Vegetable Product

Veggie Noodle Co. Veggie Spirals—Veggie Noodle Co. Veggiccine

.