Special: The Shelby Report Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Shelby Publishing Co. is celebrating a half-century of serving the food industry in all its many facets—food retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, brokers and the endless array of service and technology providers. All of these work together to present today’s grocery shoppers with an experience built to their specifications, whether in the store or online, whether they pick up their groceries or have them delivered to their door.

It’s a different world in 2017 than it was in 1967, but our commitment remains the same:

“We’ll provide you with a publication which will be,

we hope, lively, informative and valuable to you

in your own business.”

—from the company’s original statement of purpose

As we mark 50 years in business, take a look at the special anniversary section below to see how we got here, who has helped us along the way and, of course, the many colorful stories and characters that have made it all possible.