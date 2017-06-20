The Fresh Market’s Rick Anicetti has resigned his position as CEO and board member. He joined the company in late 2015.

The company said in a statement that it appreciates Anicetti’s “significant contributions and service and wishes him luck in his future endeavors.”

CFO Brian Nicholson has been appointed interim CEO, effective immediately, and will assume this position in addition to his current role. In addition to Nicholson, The Fresh Market’s current senior leadership team will continue to execute the company’s strategic plan and adapt as needed to the evolving marketplace, according to a press release.

Nicholson has served as the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company’s SVP and CFO since returning to The Fresh Market in September 2016. From 2004-12, he held a variety of positions for the company, including serving as VP in the business strategy, financial planning and analysis function from 2005-12.

“The Fresh Market’s board of directors has great confidence in Mr. Nicholson as the right person to guide the company in this interim period as it continues to focus on delivering excellent service and delicious, fresh food,” the statement said.

The Fresh Market operates 176 stores in 24 states across the U.S.