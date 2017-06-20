Schnucks Launches Double Up Food Bucks At All Missouri Stores

Through a partnership with Fair Food Network and a grant provided by the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), Schnucks is launching Double Up Food Bucks at all 56 of its Missouri stores. The program starts immediately and will run as long as local produce is available.

Double Up Food Bucks is a national model for healthy food incentives that doubles the value of SNAP, or food stamps, spent on locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, helping low-income families choose healthy fresh foods, while supporting local growers. (SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.)

“When a customer pays for locally grown produce with their SNAP/EBT card, they earn a dollar-for-dollar match up to $25 per day that they can use for their next purchase of any fresh fruits and vegetables at that or any other Schnucks store in Missouri,” said Schnucks Director of Community Relations Joanie Taylor.

Taylor adds that in-store signage will help customers identify which produce products are locally grown.

Double Up Food Bucks Program Director Noah Fulmer said, “Double Up is a win-win-win. Local families bring home and eat more healthy foods, local farmers sell more produce and the local economy benefits from more money staying in the community.”

To participate in Double Up Food Bucks, SNAP EBT customers can sign up at schnucks.com/dufb or they can visit any Schnucks Missouri store.

In addition to Fair Food Network and MARC, other partners include the East West Gateway Council of Governments, Good Natured Family Farms, University of Kansas Medical Center, St. Louis University and the United Way of Greater St. Louis.