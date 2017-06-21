Kings-Balducci’s Selects Chex Finer Foods As Regional Supplier

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market have partnered with Chex Finer Foods to supply their customers with new specialty, natural and locally produced products in all of their markets. Founded in 1965, Chex Finer Foods is a regional, third-generation specialty and natural foods distributor headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Both markets recently selected KeHE as their national supplier.

An upscale gourmet food market, Kings has 25 stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut that sell local, national and international specialty food products. Balducci’s specializes in hand-selected meats and cheeses, restaurant-quality prepared foods and fresh baked goods. It operates 10 stores in Maryland, Virginia, New York and Connecticut. Both companies were acquired by KB Holding in 2016.

“We are thrilled to partner with Chex,” said Judith Spires, chairman and CEO of Kings and Balducci’s. “Having a committed, regional distribution partner will help accelerate our growth through expanded and differentiated specialty selections, in-store merchandising and customized promotional programs for our customers.”

Chex Finer Foods President Jeremy Isenberg added, “We are delighted to welcome Kings and Balducci’s to the Chex family. We share many common goals and values that will help Kings and Balducci’s drive enhanced assortment and distinction in the specialty and natural food categories. We believe together we have a solid foundation to build on for many years to come.”