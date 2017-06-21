The Kroger Co. Grows Its Our Brands Portfolio, Pilots Meal Kit Program

The Kroger Co. has expanded its exclusive Our Brands product lines to offer its customers “greater value, variety and quality,” according to the grocery chain. The company currently offers more than 30,000 Our Brands items, including food, beauty, personal care, pet and household essentials, many of which are made at one of the company’s 38 U.S. production plants.

“Our Brands sold a record-setting 8.2 billion units in 2016, which equates to customers choosing to add 1.25 million of our exclusive products to their shopping carts every hour that our stores are open,” said Gil Phipps, Kroger’s VP of Our Brands. “Through innovation, we are committed to introducing new items monthly that give our customers a wide selection of choices and price points, and always guaranteed quality.”

The foods in Our Brands, such as Kroger, Private Selection, Simple Truth, Simple Truth Organic and HemisFares, are specifically designed, rigorously tested and consistently evaluated to ensure that they continue to satisfy and delight, Kroger says. “Kroger’s team of chefs, food scientists and culinary experts are constantly exploring, testing and inventing to enhance its offerings of organic, natural, premium, fusion, value and conventional eats,” according to the company.

New flavor-forward and specialty products that Our Brands has introduced this year include: HemisFares Japanese Dry-Aged Red Miso; HemisFares Double Brewed Soy Sauce; Kroger Simply Baked French Fries with Olive Oil & Sea Salt; Kroger Deluxe Funnel Cake Ice Cream; Private Selection Moroccan BBQ & Basting Sauce; Simple Truth Dairy-Free Paletas (fruit bars); Simple Truth Organic Blueberry Ginger Kombucha; and Simple Truth Organic Cold Brew Coffee.

Our Brands will introduce in early July Simple Truth Low Cow Lite Ice Cream, which is low calorie (240-280 calories per pint) and high protein (24g per pint). The first flavors will include birthday cake, chocolate, lemon cake, mint chocolate chip, sea salt caramel and vanilla bean.

In addition, Kroger recently launched its Prep+Pared meal kits pilot in select Cincinnati stores. The company says Prep+Pared meal kits offer restaurant-quality meals that are easy to cook in about 20 minutes.