Kwik Fill’s Kemmeter Installed As NYACS Chairman

Dennis Kemmeter, assistant VP of United Refining Co.’s Kwik Fill division, has been installed as the 2017-18 board chairman for the New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS).

He succeeds Doug Galli of Reid Stores Inc./Crosby’s of Lockport New York, who chaired the board for the past two years. Kemmeter has chaired the NYACS membership committee for the past several years and co-chaired its last two Chairman’s Open golf tournaments.

Kemmeter began his retail career in 1965 as a clerk/bag boy with Victory Markets/Great American Food Stores. After graduating from Albany Business College with a marketing degree, he returned to Victory Markets and entered its management training program. He became a store manager in Saugerties, New York, in 1973, managed a location in Schoharie and then was promoted to higher volume locations in Oneonta.

In 1980 Kemmeter was recruited by Bob Seng to join his team at Reinhardt Oil Corp./Busy Bee Food Stores and was assigned to manage the Oneida store. In 1981 he became district manager for the Syracuse market.

Kemmeter later joined United Refining Co. as regional manager. In 2011, he was promoted to director of retail sales and marketing and, earlier this year, he was promoted to assistant VP. He resides in Vestal with his wife Nancy.

Dunn receives Carl Tripi Award



In other NYACS news, Bill Dunn, VP of industry relations for Swisher International Inc., was presented with NYACS’ 2017 Carl Tripi Award.

The award is given for “low-profile, high-impact” contributions to NYACS and New York’s convenience store industry in the style of Carl Tripi, the late chairman of Tripifoods Inc.

Dunn’s career began in central and western New York in 1974 with Thomas J. Lipton Inc. He moved to Tampa, Florida, in 1982 and began a 35-year career with Swisher. In 1992, he moved to Jacksonville and became field sales manager. He was promoted to VP of field sales East in 2005, then to VP of sales in 2012. Earlier this year, he was appointed VP of industry relations.

Dunn serves on the boards of the Convenience Distribution Association, the Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors and the National Association of Tobacco Outlets.