Albertsons Breaks Ground On First New Boise Store Since 1999

Now that Albertsons has completed the remodeling of all of its stores in the Treasure Valley area of Boise, Idaho—its hometown—the chain has broken ground on a new flagship store to replace its current store at Broadway and Beacon in Boise. The new store will sit next to Boise State University.

Intermountain Division President Brad Street, commenting about the new store on the company’s website, said there hasn’t been a new Albertsons built in the Treasure Valley area since 1999, “so we are long overdue.”

Street said Albertsons is aiming to make the store “unlike anything this market has seen…a destination for foodies; a place of food exploration, adventure and education.”

He added that the store will feature an expanded selection of hot, ready-to-eat meals, expanded fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, scratch bakery, and indoor and outdoor dining.

At full operation, the store is expected to provide hundreds of jobs, Street said. For the construction phase, Albertsons has chosen Idaho-based companies like The Land Group and CSHQA Design.

“It’s going to take hundreds of skilled, talented workers to bring this store to fruition—and I’m so proud that we’re able to build this store in the heart of Boise,” he said.

At the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, Albertsons donated $10,000 to Boise State University’s Club Sports programs. Dr. Bob Kustra, president of Boise State, was on hand to accept the donation, along with a couple of coaches from the university.

“They all grabbed a shovel and helped us break the official ground for this new store,” Street said.

The new flagship is projected to open next summer.

A day after the groundbreaking for the new Boise store, Albertsons Chairman and CEO Bob Miller said that new flagship is just the beginning of a “multi-million-dollar” investment in the Treasure Valley.

That includes a store Albertsons will open in a former Shopko location at the corner of Eagle Road and Fairview, which was described by local media as one of the busiest corners in Boise.

“That project will be one of the largest—if not the largest—grocery stores in the state of Idaho,” Street said.

According to local reports, the store will be larger than 100,000 s.f. and should open in 2018.

Street said, “Between this year and next year, we anticipate we will bring about 400–500 new jobs to the Valley and provide customers with the best shopping experience ever.”

Albertsons began remodeling its Treasure Valley stores in 2013.