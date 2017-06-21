New Pack Expo Scholarship Program Will Include Six $5K Rewards

The new Pack Expo scholarship program will provide $30,000 annually to support the future packaging and processing workforce. Each year, six $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students studying packaging and processing at PMMI partner schools.

A portion of the proceeds from the Pack Gives Back events at Pack Expo International and Pack Expo Las Vegas will benefit the scholarship program, according to the show’s producer—PMMI, The Association of Packaging and Processing Technologies.

“This scholarship program demonstrates PMMI’s continued commitment to foster our industry’s future workforce,” said PMMI COO Jim Pittas. “We look forward to raising some serious money at our Pack Expo trade shows to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community through the Pack Expo scholarship program.”

To be considered for the scholarship, students must currently attend a PMMI partner school, have at least one semester remaining in their college careers and hold a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants should be majoring in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and should demonstrate financial need.

Interested students can apply for the scholarship by submitting a completed application, writing a 500- to 1,000-word essay describing their interest in the packaging and processing field as well as their career goals. Applicants will be required to obtain transcripts from a PMMI partner school, indicating current GPA and extracurricular involvement and must also obtain a signed faculty recommendation. More information on the application process can be found online.

The recipients of the Pack Expo scholarships will be announced at the Pack gives Back benefit concert, which is sponsored by Rockwell Automation and features a performance by Grammy-award winning rock-and-roll band The Doobie Brothers, at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, at Pack Expo Las Vegas (Sept. 25–27; Las Vegas Convention Center). Tickets for the event are available online and cost $75 each.