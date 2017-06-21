ShopRite will expand its Locally Grown program, offering a variety of area products across its supermarkets—from farm-raised beef to seafood, flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, craft beer and roasted coffees.

“ShopRite has been partnering with local farmers since our inception almost 70 years ago,” said Derrick Jenkins, ShopRite’s VP of produce and floral. “But more than ever, we are meeting increased customer demand for locally sourced products by working hand-in-hand with local entrepreneurs, family farms and businesses to procure and sell products that have been locally grown.”

ShopRite recently introduced Farm Promise, a line of beef and pork products that comes from family-owned farms in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and upstate New York. ShopRite’s Farm Promise meat is described as free of antibiotics and growth hormones.

“ShopRite is proud to partner with family farms like Triple C Farm in Woodstown, New Jersey, to bring our new line of Farm Promise products to our stores,” said Roger Savoia, VP of ShopRite’s meat division. “Many of our ShopRite stores are family owned and operated, and our member owners know their communities and their neighbors. Partnering with local business, farmers and families to get the best products for our customers is important to us.”

Stores also receive fresh, daily deliveries of sea scallops, fluke, crabs, clams, oysters, bluefish and whiting caught in local waters in New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware. ShopRite recently joined state officials in announcing the debut of the “Grown in Monmouth” label. ShopRite stores in New Jersey’s Monmouth and Ocean counties will feature flowers and plants branded with the new label and sourced from local farms.

Many seasonal and unique products also will be available on a store-by-store basis. These “hyperlocal” products are produced by local independent businesses and growers, with popular items like roasted coffees, pastries and breads, honey, small-batch sauces and greens that have been grown on local hydroponic or indoor “vertical” farms.

“ShopRite is proud to work with local family farms and businesses because local is not only how we source our food, it’s who we are,” added Jenkins. “We look forward to offering shoppers an ever-increasing assortment of locally made products and goods throughout the year.”

Some of the local and regional producers and their products that will be available include:

• Booskerdoo Coffee: Roasted in Monmouth County, New Jersey, Booskerdoo Coffee is packed and shipped to stores within 24 hours.

• Glenda’s Kitchen: Baked in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, Glenda’s gluten-free cookies come in four varieties.

• Enjou Chocolat: A Morristown, New Jersey-based chocolateur.

• Pamby’s Ice Cream: An ice cream manufacturer based in Lebanon, New Jersey.

• First Field: Princeton, New Jersey-based company offering freshly jarred ketchups and tomato products.

• M. Ward Coffee: Family-owned, 148-year-old Newark-based coffee company that roasts its own peanuts and coffee.

• Beezy Beez Honey: All-natural raw honey made in Staten Island, New York.

• Flagship Brewery: American Pale Ale Beer brewed in Staten Island.

• The Farmer’s Cow: Milk, eggs, lemonade and iced tea produced by six Connecticut family-owned farms under The Farmer’s Cow label.

• Candlewood Coffee: Coffee roasted in Connecticut and sold in ShopRite stores in the state.

• Blue Point Brewing Co.: Toasted Lager brewed in Connecticut.

• Pure Honey: Honey produced at the Belmont Family Bee Farm in Litchfield Hills, Connecticut.

• Lancaster Farm Fresh: A nonprofit organic cooperative that works with more than 100 local farmers to provide a variety of vegetables, fruits, meat, eggs and dairy to ShopRite.