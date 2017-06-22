Beer & Wine Eateries Open At Four Additional Giant Food Stores

Giant Food Stores has opened four new Beer & Wine Eateries in stores located in Hummelstown, Lehighton, Middletown and the city of Philadelphia. The Beer & Wine Eateries provide customers an expansive selection of domestic and international wines for all tastes and budgets, as well as a wide assortment of beer, including craft, domestic and imported, according to the Carlisle-based grocery chain.

These new Beer & Wine Eateries can be found at the following Giant locations: 277 Hershey Road, Hummelstown; 241 Blakeslee Boulevard, Lehighton; 450 E. Main Street, Middletown; and 2550 Grant Avenue, Philadelphia.

“Our customers are busy and we want to help them save time with the convenience of one-stop shopping for everything on their grocery list,” said Erik Keptner, SVP of sales, merchandising and marketing for Giant. “Our Beer & Wine Eateries feature a good variety of both beer and wine for customers to pair with our many food offerings.”

Giant says Hummelstown, Lehighton, Middletown and Philadelphia customers will find a vast selection of domestic, imported and craft beers coupled with varieties of wine in the Beer & Wine Eatery. Customers currently have a “mix-a-six” option where they can create their own six packs from a variety of craft beers. Customers also can choose from eat-in and take-out selections offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads, and a selection of other beverages. Sushi also is available at the Leighton, Hummelstown and Middletown stores.

Each new eatery seats 30 and is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Giant says it enforces a 100 percent proof-of-age policy for both beer and wine sales. Cashiers will ask for proper identification—a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card—from any customer seeking to purchase alcohol, regardless of age.

With these openings, a total of 37 Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets currently sell beer and wine in Pennsylvania.