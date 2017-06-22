Martin’s To Roll Out ‘Alternate Grocery Format’ In South Bend

Martin’s Super Markets will close its store at 1302 Elwood Street in South Bend, Indiana, in September, at the same time as the Portage Avenue bridge closure. The grocery chain expects to open an “alternate grocery format” following the closure.

“A variety of realities, including declining population in the store’s primary market area, as well as market area competition from a variety of stores selling food and other enormous challenges in the market and local area, have made the cost of operating this location increasingly unprofitable and, therefore, unrealistic,” the company said in a press release.

Martin’s President & CEO Rob Bartels said, “For Martin’s, this has certainly been a very difficult decision. Our team has tried many different approaches to maintain adequate sales to continue operating this location as a Martin’s Super Market, but those efforts have been met with disappointing results. We do, however, plan to reopen this location soon after closing with an alternate grocery format that will meet shopper needs.”

The new Portage Avenue meat market will offer an expanded meat department with “exceptional value” as well as fresh produce, grocery, dairy, frozen foods and more. The “Do It Best” Hardware store inside the current Martin’s store also will remain open.

All store employees will have the opportunity for employment at the new store or relocation to another Martin’s store, according to the company.

The Elwood Street store relocated several times since originally opening at 1521 Portage Avenue in 1947.

Martin’s Super Markets was founded in 1947 and currently has 22 stores in South Bend, Mishawaka, Granger, Elkhart, Goshen, Plymouth, Nappanee, Logansport and Warsaw, Indiana, and Niles, Stevensville and St. Joseph, Michigan. The company also operates a convenience store in South Bend and an on-site café at Elkhart General Hospital.