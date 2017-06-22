Moe’s Southwest Grill Partners With Kellogg’s On Frozen Breakfast Bowls

Fast-casual restaurant chain Moe’s Southwest Grill is bringing Moe’s Breakfast Bowls to the frozen food section of grocery stores nationwide with help from Kellogg Co.

Moe’s Breakfast Bowls, inspired by the chain’s burrito and bowl varieties, each contain a minimum of 12g of protein and include items like meats raised without hormones and no artificial flavors or colors. Walmart, Giant Eagle and Wegmans carry the products and they will begin arriving at grocers like Kroger and H-E-B in July.

The line includes five varieties:

• Chorizo & Eggs: Spicy and zesty, this bowl includes eggs, cilantro lime rice, hormone-free pork chorizo and black beans; pico de gallo and queso sauce top it.

• Chorizo Benedict: Mild in spice, intense in flavor, this bowl features eggs, Yukon gold potatoes, hormone-free pork chorizo, pico de gallo, jalapeno lime hollandaise and avocado.

• Southwest Vegetarian: This meat-free bowl boasts 12g of protein and features eggs, pinto and black beans, cilantro lime rice, salsa verde, roasted tomatillo salsa fresco, queso fresco and avocado.

• Chicken Chilaquiles: Medium kick with 17g of protein, this bowl features eggs with hormone-free pulled chicken atop a bed of tortilla chips and pinto beans, with salsa, queso and cilantro.

• Huevos Rancheros: Featuring a fried egg, corn tortilla and black beans, this bowl provides 14g of protein and mild spice with salsa rojo, pico de gallo and queso fresco on top.

MRSP is $4.49.

“We are thrilled to increase access to the delicious experience of Moe’s through the debut of Moe’s Breakfast Bowls at supermarkets nationwide,” said Kat Cole, COO and president of Focus Brands, the parent company of Moe’s. “The Southwest flavor profile is growing in appeal but, until now, not widely available in the breakfast category. Moe’s Breakfast Bowls are meeting the demand for better-for-you, flavorful options for a high-protein breakfast or breakfast-as-snack option.”

Added Bruce Schroder, president of Moe’s Southwest Grill, “This is an awesome opportunity to expand our brand and bring options to consumers looking for satisfying morning meals that are also big on flavor and quality.”