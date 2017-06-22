Purdy Continues To Turn Obstacles Into Opportunities

*Editor’s note: Amy Purdy addressed attendees of the recent WAFC 96th Annual Convention in Palm Desert, California.

Amy Purdy lost her feet and ankles about 18 years ago after a near-fatal bout with bacterial meningitis. One day the 19-year-old felt fine, the next day she had flu-like symptoms and the next day she was purple from head to toe and went into a coma. Sepsis had set in, and Purdy was given a 2 percent chance of living. She did live, but in addition to losing her lower extremities, she also lost her spleen and her kidney function. Two years later, her father donated one of his kidneys to his daughter.

Today, among her many achievements, Purdy is author of the New York Times best-selling book, “On My Own Two Feet: The Journey from Losing My Legs to Learning the Dance of Life,” a bronze medalist in Paralympic snowboarding and the co-founder with her husband, Daniel Gale, of the nonprofit Adaptive Action Sports, which is dedicated to promoting adaptive snowboarding and skateboarding. And she, along with partner Derek Hough, came in second on season 18 of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2014.

She took on the dance competition at the same time she was competing in Sochi, Russia, in the Paralympic Games. She snowboarded during the day and practiced with Hough in the evening. As if it weren’t enough of a challenge to try to learn ballroom dances, Purdy also had to figure out what kind of feet she would need for each different dance.

“As the other dancers worried about what shoes they were going to wear, I was worried about what kind of feet to wear and what kind of shoes I was going to wear on top of those feet,” she said. “I had my leg maker on speed-dial, and every week he would ship out a pair of feet so I could try and dance in them.”

She even used her running blades for one dance, the quickstep, to the song “You Can’t Hurry Love.”

Purdy said while it may sound unbelievable, she wouldn’t trade what happened to her.

“It’s that change and that challenge that forces us to figure out what we’re really made of. It makes us dig deep, makes us find our fire,” she said. “And it makes us get creative. It makes us reach beyond the reality of this current moment—by accepting what is, but most importantly, daydreaming of what could be…Changing our challenges into motivators and changing our obstacles into opportunities to learn and to grow.

“The thought I would like to leave with you guys today is that maybe instead of looking at all our challenges and all our obstacles as something that’s negative or bad, maybe we can begin to look at them as blessings, as these magnificent little gifts that can be used to ignite our imaginations and help us go further than we ever knew we could go,” she continued. “Because it’s not about breaking through all the borders of our lives; it’s not even about overcoming our obstacles—it’s about using them. It’s about pushing off of them and seeing what amazing places they might bring us.”

Purdy currently is in training for the 2018 Paralympic Games (she’s sponsored by Coca-Cola) and is on the World Cup circuit for snowboarding.

She dedicated her presentation at WAFC to Shelby Klug, who also went through a near-death experience, hers due to cystic fibrosis, a couple of years ago. Klug had a double-lung transplant and is now CF-free.

“I heard about Shelby’s story, and it’s absolutely amazing. She’s been through so much, and I can relate because I’ve been through so much as well. I have never done this before, but I want to dedicate today’s talk to her. I hope my journey can inspire her like her journey has inspired me.”