The Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association (TGCSA) has named its 2017-18 board of directors. Chairman John Jones of Abingdon, Virginia-based K-VA-T Food City and the board’s other officers and directors were elected at the group’s annual meeting in June.
In addition to Jones, members of the TGCSA 2017-18 Board of Directors are:
• Chairman-elect: Joe Wolf, Alliance Retail Group, Hendersonville
• Vice chair: Rick James, Castle Retail Group, Memphis
• Treasurer: Jim Burns, The Kroger Co., Nashville
• President: Rob Ikard, TGCSA, Nashville
• Past chairman: Terry Roberts, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Goodlettsville
• Felix Allen, Publix Super Markets, Brentwood
• Lisa Bryson, United Grocery Outlet, Athens
• Terry Dunivant, Mitchell Grocery Co., Lewisburg
• Tommy Harber, Family Brands, Franklin
• Ashley Harris, Superlo Foods, Memphis
• Joey Hays, Dyer Foods Inc., Dyer
• Cherri Means, S&C Foods Inc., Pleasant View
• Judson Naifeh, Naifeh’s Food Stores, Covington
• Jimmy Nichols, Houchens Industries, Bowling Green, Kentucky
• Adam Rosenberger, Pepsi Bottling Co., Nashville
• Jed Thomas, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Smyrna
• Gene Wade, Wade’s Food Center, Decatur
• Mark Young, MAPCO, Franklin