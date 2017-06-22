The Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association (TGCSA) has named its 2017-18 board of directors. Chairman John Jones of Abingdon, Virginia-based K-VA-T Food City and the board’s other officers and directors were elected at the group’s annual meeting in June.

In addition to Jones, members of the TGCSA 2017-18 Board of Directors are:

• Chairman-elect: Joe Wolf, Alliance Retail Group, Hendersonville

• Vice chair: Rick James, Castle Retail Group, Memphis

• Treasurer: Jim Burns, The Kroger Co., Nashville

• President: Rob Ikard, TGCSA, Nashville

• Past chairman: Terry Roberts, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Goodlettsville

• Felix Allen, Publix Super Markets, Brentwood

• Lisa Bryson, United Grocery Outlet, Athens

• Terry Dunivant, Mitchell Grocery Co., Lewisburg

• Tommy Harber, Family Brands, Franklin

• Ashley Harris, Superlo Foods, Memphis

• Joey Hays, Dyer Foods Inc., Dyer

• Cherri Means, S&C Foods Inc., Pleasant View

• Judson Naifeh, Naifeh’s Food Stores, Covington

• Jimmy Nichols, Houchens Industries, Bowling Green, Kentucky

• Adam Rosenberger, Pepsi Bottling Co., Nashville

• Jed Thomas, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Smyrna

• Gene Wade, Wade’s Food Center, Decatur

• Mark Young, MAPCO, Franklin