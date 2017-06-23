Retailers Beware: ‘Basket Bandits’ Are Here To Stay

by Art Patch

Special to The Shelby Report

According to a recent Associated Press release, the department store segment of retailers is blaming a severe drop in sales on the economy. Because of sales declines, department stores are closing more locations than a year ago, bankruptcies are exceeding last year and retail employees are losing jobs at an alarming rate.

Ken Perkins, president of Retail Metrics LLC, has a different perspective on why department stores are losing sales. He says the sales drop is not the economy but “the fact that people are increasingly spending on experiences and shopping on phones and tablets.”

Department stores also are feeling pressure from off-price businesses and Amazon. Buying via tablets, phones and other forms of e-commerce opens up the opportunity for what the industry has begun calling “basket bandits”—companies that are keenly focused on capturing business from the wounded department stores and others. They have limited need for bricks and mortar but a significant demand for technology and related expenses.

I have commented to Mrs. Angle that UPS and FedEx are making unusually frequent trips up and down our street and often stopping at our house. In the past we periodically ordered goods online but never with such regularity. It seems Mrs. Angle has adopted a new shopping style using the web page of her favorite department store, Nordstrom. She can order garments, often in multiple sizes, and try them on in the comfort of our home. Those items that don’t make the cut are returned with the paperwork provided at no charge. Nordstrom has done an excellent job of maintaining their retail stores and using e-commerce to discourage basket bandits from stealing their business.

An example of a basket bandit we saw develop in front of our eyes was driven by our pet needs. Our dog Izzy, a golden retriever, has historically had allergy problems with dog foods available in a grocery store. We had to buy her food at a pet superstore. Trips to the superstore were often futile. Those items we drove 10 miles to purchase were often out of stock, and conversations with the store manager were not productive. He explained that inventory levels were under the control of headquarters. Several months ago we became aware of Chewy, a pet goods supplier that was strictly an online company. Chewy promised our orders would be delivered to our home in no more than 48 hours, at competitive pricing. We have since placed numerous orders, and they often have arrived faster than promised. Chewy has gained a customer; the pet store has lost one. Chewy is a basket bandit that has used technology to build a growing base of happy customers.

This category of retailers—led by Amazon and supported by retailers using e-commerce like Costco, Walmart, Kroger and many others—have allocated a significant amount of capital to keep the bandits out of their basket.

Chase those sales; they won’t chase you!

P.S. We just heard Chewy has been sold to Petsmart, which may or may not be good news.

After a 40-year career that included executive-level positions with Safeway, Lucky Stores, Appletree Markets and Save Mart/Food Maxx, Art Patch retired from the retail grocery business in 2007. He is a graduate of San Jose State College and the Cornell Food Executive Program. Patch is on the ExecuForce Team of Encore Associates and is a ­counselor for SCORE, helping new and emerging ­businesses develop business and ­marketing plans. He welcomes your feedback. Email him at ALPangle@aol.com.