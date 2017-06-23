Just days after it was announced that Ian McLeod would resign as president and CEO of Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers, the retail veteran has been named Group chief executive for pan-Asian retailer Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. McLeod will succeed Graham Allan at the Group. Graham will step down on Aug. 31 after five years with the organization, and McLeod will come on board on Sept. 18.

McLeod has led Southeastern Grocers since 2015 and has more than 30 years of experience in the retail sector. He spent his early career with Asda in the U.K. and Germany before joining the Halfords Group in the U.K. in 2003 where he was appointed CEO. McLeod became managing director of Coles in Australia in 2008, where he oversaw a significant improvement of the business, which outperformed the market during his tenure, according to a press release.

Dairy Farm Chairman Ben Keswick said, “Under his leadership, Graham has pioneered change initiatives that have focused on meeting our customers’ needs and enhancing the capabilities of the Group. He has laid the foundation for further growth across the region, not least in mainland China. We would like to thank Graham for his contribution over the last five years.

“Ian brings with him extensive strategic and operational retail experience with a strong track record of driving profitable growth. We would like to welcome Ian to Dairy Farm, and to wish him every success in taking the Group forward on its next stage of development.”

The Group, together with its associates and joint ventures, operates approximately 6,500 outlets—including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, home furnishings stores and restaurants. It employs more than 180,000 people across 11 countries and territories and had total annual sales in 2016 exceeding $20 billion.

Dairy Farm International Holdings is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.