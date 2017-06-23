Perch’s IGA in Alpena, Michigan, has been named Great North Foods Retailer of the Year. Great North Sales Manager Steffen Nizinsky made the presentation during the company’s annual food show recently. The Curtises won the national IGA Fall Into Savings Exclusive Brands sales contest and a trip to the Super Bowl, and also received IGA Five Star status as a result of their dedication and commitment to the brand.

The Curtises strive to make improvements that differentiate their stores, like the recent addition of a full-service barista coffee and food bar, said Ricky St. John, IGA area director.

St. John said Perch’s IGA’s full-service meat counter and innovative marketing programs help them compete in a tough market. In the past year alone, Alpena has gained a new Meijer and three Dollar General stores, one of which is directly across the street from Perch’s.