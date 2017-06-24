Due to Gov. Bill Haslam’s infrastructure funding Improve Act, the Tennessee sales tax rate on food will change July 1.

The sales tax rate on food will decrease from 5 to 4 percent. The applicable local sales and use tax rate (up to 2.75 percent, depending on the locality) also applies to these sales. Prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco will continue to be subject to the general state sales and use tax rate of 7 percent, plus the applicable local tax rate.

Also as a result of the Improve Act, fuel taxes will increase July 1. The new rates are:

• Gasoline tax: 24 cents

• Undyed diesel tax: 21 cents

• Liquified gas tax: 17 cents

• Compressed natural gas tax: 16 cents

These rates are set to go up again in 2018 and 2019.

In addition, on July 1, the minimum retail markup on cigarettes will increase to 15 percent, thanks to Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Stores Association-sponsored legislation passed in 2015. 2015 Public Chapter 347 raised the minimum markup from 8 to 11 percent in July 2015 and to 13 percent in July 2016. This year’s increase will be the final one.