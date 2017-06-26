  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
C-Store

Semifinalists Selected For 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative Contest

Posted by
Date:
in: C-Store, Northeast
Leave a comment

Voting is under way in the 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative competition, as seven semifinalists have been selected from hundreds of applications.7-ELEVEN-LOGO-150x144

Each semifinalist has produced a short “Why I Should Win” video that is posted on the 7-Eleven franchising webpage. Voting is open until July 2.

7-Eleven invited qualified women to enter the contest and consider becoming an independent business owner. The winner of the contest will be awarded a 7-Eleven fee-free franchise, a value of up to $190,000. The winner can choose from any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience store franchises available in the continental U.S.

The seven semifinalists are:

• Latanya Bennet of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania;

• Bridgette Patterson of Woodbridge, Virginia;

• Thi “Grace” Nguyen of McKinney, Texas;

• Evelyn Scott of Chesapeake, Virginia;

• Alisa Davern of Aliso Viejo, California;

• Alyson Lawson of DeSoto, Texas; and

• Avalon Young of Sedalia, Colorado.

The top three contenders will be determined by the number of votes their video receives. These three finalists will then have one-on-one interviews with 7-Eleven, and the winner will be announced in July.

“In their videos, the semifinalists have submitted some compelling personal stories and reasons they want to become a 7-Eleven franchisee,” said Larry Hughes, VP of franchise systems for 7-Eleven. “We invite people to visit our website and choose not just the one they like the best, but also the one who makes the best case for getting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to start her own business.”

Less than one-third of franchised businesses in the U.S. are owned by women. To increase its own number of female franchisees, 7-Eleven says it launched this franchise giveaway contest exclusively to women entrepreneurs.

“Some of our most successful franchisees across the country are women,” said Hughes. “7-Eleven serves a diverse customer base, and the number of women shopping our stores continues to grow. More and more are choosing to become independent business owners, and 7-Eleven offers a proven system and one of the best entrepreneurial opportunities around.”

To qualify, an entrant must be 21 years or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience. Contestants go through the same qualification process as all 7-Eleven franchise applicants, including credit evaluation, a leadership test, business plan development, budget and store location preferences.

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *