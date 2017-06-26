Semifinalists Selected For 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative Contest

Voting is under way in the 7-Eleven Women’s Franchise Initiative competition, as seven semifinalists have been selected from hundreds of applications.

Each semifinalist has produced a short “Why I Should Win” video that is posted on the 7-Eleven franchising webpage. Voting is open until July 2.

7-Eleven invited qualified women to enter the contest and consider becoming an independent business owner. The winner of the contest will be awarded a 7-Eleven fee-free franchise, a value of up to $190,000. The winner can choose from any of the company’s 7-Eleven convenience store franchises available in the continental U.S.

The seven semifinalists are:

• Latanya Bennet of King of Prussia, Pennsylvania;

• Bridgette Patterson of Woodbridge, Virginia;

• Thi “Grace” Nguyen of McKinney, Texas;

• Evelyn Scott of Chesapeake, Virginia;

• Alisa Davern of Aliso Viejo, California;

• Alyson Lawson of DeSoto, Texas; and

• Avalon Young of Sedalia, Colorado.

The top three contenders will be determined by the number of votes their video receives. These three finalists will then have one-on-one interviews with 7-Eleven, and the winner will be announced in July.

“In their videos, the semifinalists have submitted some compelling personal stories and reasons they want to become a 7-Eleven franchisee,” said Larry Hughes, VP of franchise systems for 7-Eleven. “We invite people to visit our website and choose not just the one they like the best, but also the one who makes the best case for getting this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to start her own business.”

Less than one-third of franchised businesses in the U.S. are owned by women. To increase its own number of female franchisees, 7-Eleven says it launched this franchise giveaway contest exclusively to women entrepreneurs.

“Some of our most successful franchisees across the country are women,” said Hughes. “7-Eleven serves a diverse customer base, and the number of women shopping our stores continues to grow. More and more are choosing to become independent business owners, and 7-Eleven offers a proven system and one of the best entrepreneurial opportunities around.”

To qualify, an entrant must be 21 years or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, have excellent credit and at least three years of leadership, retail or restaurant experience. Contestants go through the same qualification process as all 7-Eleven franchise applicants, including credit evaluation, a leadership test, business plan development, budget and store location preferences.