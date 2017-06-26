Albertsons Cos. has made two executive appointments to its marketing and merchandising team that are “aimed at building on the organization’s momentum and accomplishments over the last several years,” according to the Boise, Idaho-based grocery chain.

Dennis Clark has been promoted to SVP of merchandising and Pat Brown, most recently CEO of Natural Markets Food Group, has been named group VP of merchandising, leading deli and prepared foods and business initiatives.

“The most powerful asset we have is our incredible team of talented people who day in and day out do what is needed to run great stores and take care of our customers,” said Shane Sampson, chief marketing and merchandising officer. “Together, Dennis and Pat bring decades of proven experience to their roles that will only strengthen our service to vendors and stores alike as we continue our work to be the ‘Favorite Local Supermarket.’”

Clark started his career in Utah with Safeway and joined Albertsons Inc. in 1988, working his way up in the business. He held the role of VP of marketing and merchandising for Acme under both Supervalu’s and New Albertson’s Inc.’s ownership. In 2015, he was named to the company’s integration team to help develop the go-forward company’s operating strategy following the merger close. Eighteen months ago, he assumed additional responsibility as group VP of marketing and merchandising support.

Brown joined Albertsons Cos. in May 2017 as VP of merchandising strategic initiatives from Natural Markets Food Group, where he was the CEO for more than two years. His prior roles include COO of New Seasons Market and director of retail operations for H-E-B, where he was instrumental in developing its Central Market format.

Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 19 banners.