Big Y Updates Expansion Plan For Longmeadow Store

Big Y Foods continues to finalize its plans to expand and update its store in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, where the company has operated for nearly 50 years.

Big Y says it master-leased the entire plaza in 2000 so that it would have the ability to renovate and upgrade the existing location and work with the co-tenants for an orderly transition and relocation. Under the terms of the current lease with its landlord, Bliss Williams LLC, Big Y is obligated to begin construction by the end of 2017 or risk losing its lease.

Big Y says it continues to assist Alex’s Bagels with its relocation plans, providing the services of a local real estate professional as well as help with equipment and moving. In order to give Alex’s Bagels more time to move into a space in town, Big Y has extended Alex’s term for another three months until Sept. 30. This lease extension also ensures that Alex’s new equipment will be ready in time for its new opening in the fall.

In 2016, Big Y acquired the lease of the O’Connell gas/convenience store and opened as Big Y Express. Big Y says it intends to present finalized plans for its renovations to the town later this summer. The store was last upgraded in 2011. In addition to enhanced food offerings, Big Y plans to incorporate state-of-the-art equipment, environmentally friendly building techniques, improved lighting, more local foods, an expanded pharmacy and an improved parking layout, including cross access to Big Y Express. One of the largest private employers in town, Big Y currently employs more than 150 people at the Longmeadow store. The expansion is expected to add another 20 employees.

According to Matt D’Amour, Big Y VP of real estate and development, “Big Y is excited to finally be able to offer our Longmeadow shoppers a newly renovated and expanded store with improved offerings, selections and services. And we’re happy to have been able to work with our co-tenants and Alex’s Bagel, in particular, to afford them the opportunity to relocate as we all continue to serve the Longmeadow community.”

Big Y operates 80 locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut, including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and five Big Y Express gas and convenience locations. The company employs more than 11,000 people.