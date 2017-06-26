John Affel, marketing director at World Finer Foods, has seen a lot of change during four decades in the specialty food industry. He was inducted into the Specialty Food Association Hall of Fame during the Summer Fancy Food Show, which wraps up June 27 in New York City.

The Hall of Fame honors leaders whose accomplishments, impact, contributions, innovations and successes within the specialty food industry deserve praise and recognition.

Throughout his career in the industry, Affel has overseen manufacturing, sales, marketing and management operations. Affel directs World Finer Foods’ efforts to bring innovative, on-trend client brands and new product lines to the company’s portfolio.

Prior to joining World Finer Foods, Affel served as the president of the former Wessanen-held Liberty Richter Co. and managed the merger that established Liberty Richter as specialty food division of World Finer Foods. Affel has served as president of both the Biscuit & Cracker Distribution Association and the international trade association Circle of Specialty Food Distributors.

Affel has traveled the U.S., calling on retailers small and large to see product displays, learn about trends and get feedback from consumers. Computers, consolidation and the internet have been game-changers in the industry, according to Affel. When he began his career in the late 1970s, every major city had one distributor for a specific food product.

Affel helped introduce LU and Delacre brand biscuits to American consumers and, more recently, has brought companies like GoCo Crunchy Coconut Bites, Valor Chocolates and Kitchens of India to the World Finer Foods family.

Affel and the marketing and sales staff at World Finer Foods have continually adapted their approach to supporting brands through e-commerce, digital marketing opportunities, and by using big data to analyze markets and shopper habits.

“The recognition really is a treasure, and humbling because there are other inductees I have known firsthand and remember calling on and learning from when I started my career,” Affel said of his Hall of Fame induction.

“Our World Finer Foods team is so pleased that John is earning this honor. It is truly well deserved,” said Susan Guerin, World Finer Foods president and CEO.