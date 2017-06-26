National Turkey Federation Tour Coming To Boston

For the second year in a row, the National Turkey Federation is embarking on a multi-city tour to “bridge the distance” from farm to table for chefs, registered dietitians, retailers and food bloggers.

This year, the tour stops in Boston on June 27 at Action Kitchen, located in the Boston Seaport District. Stops focus on turkey’s flavor versatility and ease of preparation for turkey dishes year-round.

The turkey inspiration event tour is part of the National Turkey Federation’s larger outreach project geared toward foodservice professionals and grocery retailers to encourage increased usage of turkey. The turkey inspiration events share turkey farming practices and how turkey aligns with the culinary trends beyond the Thanksgiving tradition and the favorite turkey deli sandwich.

Menu trends expert Gerry Ludwig, corporate consulting chef for Gordon Food Service, will discuss innovative turkey dishes appearing now on restaurant menus as well as raising turkey flocks. In addition, attendees can participate in a hands-on cooking activity that allows them to learn how to create on-trend dishes using various turkey cuts.