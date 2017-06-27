BJ’s Wholesale Club Partners With Network Of Executive Women

BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced that a Golf 101 Clinic—presented by the Network of Executive Women (NEW)—will be part of the 2017 BJ’s Charity Championship.

Golf can be a positive tool in building business relationships and helping advance careers, according to the Westborough, Massachusetts-based retailer. The Golf 101 Clinic will help build networking and professional skills in a fun setting. The clinic offers beginning and curious golfers the opportunity to learn the fundamentals or improve their game with LPGA and PGA Certified Teaching Professionals. NEW will provide attendees, both women and men, with the opportunity to meet and network with peers and BJ’s executives.

“We are thrilled to bring this opportunity to sponsors of the BJ’s Charity Championship,” said Carol Stone, SVP of human resources at BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Networking is a skill, and one that is practiced daily on the golf course. Golf presents an opportunity for all ages and genders and, as in business, promotes continuous learning and improvement. With the help of NEW, we are excited to host a clinic that will allow participants to improve their game while learning great networking tips and career advice.”

BJ’s, which operates 215 clubs and 132 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states, says the Golf 101 Clinic exemplifies its support of NEW and its mission to advance women, grow business and transform the retail and consumer goods workplace. BJ’s says it is committed to encouraging and supporting women’s leadership and values diversity in the workplace.

“We are delighted to present this golf clinic with our friends at BJ’s,” said NEW President & CEO Sarah Alter. “Golf has long represented a networking opportunity for men in our industry, so it makes sense for more women to access this networking opportunity, too. Besides, it’s a lot of fun, and this event will benefit an excellent cause.”

The BJ’s Charity Championship, a marquee stop of The Legends Tour, is set for Thursday, Sept. 7, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and Friday, Sept. 8, in Sandwich, Massachusetts. The event will feature a Pro-Am Tournament on Thursday at Pinehills Golf Course and Plymouth Country Club followed by a Legends Tour team competition on Friday at The Ridge Club. The Legends Tour team event, showcasing the talents of LPGA Hall of Famers and veteran LPGA Tour stars, will be open to the public.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the BJ’s Charitable Foundation, which helps families meet essential needs, such as access to education, wellness and quality food.