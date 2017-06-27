Fuchs Succeeds Rost At FSA Scholarship Foundation

April Fuchs joined FSA Scholarship Foundation as executive director on June 19, replacing Pamelia Rost, who was in the position for 10 years.

Fuchs is a native Texan and graduate of Texas A&M University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in agriculture development and obtained her teaching license.

She and her husband, Michael, have been in the grocery industry for two decades while living in Texas and Arkansas. Michael currently works with Maher Marketing as SVP of the North Texas region.

Fuchs says she looks forward to helping FSA continue to grow as it provides scholarships for students working in the grocery industry.