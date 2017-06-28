Atlantic Capes Fisheries of Fall River, Massachusetts, a harvester, processor and marketer of MSC certified sea scallops and other seafood species from the North Atlantic, has promoted Flavio Biscaia to company controller and Chris Brown to operations manager.

Biscaia will be a liaison between the plant and the financial management staff, helping to manage and control the income and expenses associated with the plant’s operations. He will be responsible for inventory control, cost analysis, forecasting and reporting at the plant level, as well as managing the production of value-added items and other fresh and frozen seafood.

Biscaia has significant experience in fresh and frozen seafood production, according to Atlantic Capes Fisheries.

Atlantic Capes Fisheries owner Danny Cohen said, “I’m very happy to promote Flavio to controller. He has proven himself to be a hard worker and focused project manager, and has been a valuable member of our production team for several years, oftentimes wearing many hats to ensure all orders are fulfilled in a timely manner. Flavio has an eye for detail and keen judgement when making financial decisions, making him a great fit for the controller position.”

Regarding Brown’s appointment to operations manager, Cohen said the position entails overseeing the daily operations of the company’s scallop processing and custom packing plant.

In his new role, Brown will be responsible for all aspects of fresh and frozen seafood processing. Additionally, as category manager for fresh seafood sales, Brown will work to increase the company’s fresh sales and customer base.

Brown has experience in the fresh and frozen seafood industry, having worked for several seafood companies before coming to Atlantic Capes Fisheries. He has worked in all areas of the industry, from fishing and processing, to sales and cultivating customer relationships

Cohen said, “I’m very pleased to promote Chris to operations manager. His hard work and dedication to quality have played a huge role in the success of our business. Chris is extremely knowledgeable in all areas of scallop harvesting, processing and marketing, and his keen business sense has helped propel our fresh scallop sales. He has tremendous respect for the commitment ACF has made toward sustainability and fisheries management, making him a great fit for this new role.”