Madison, Connecticut-based Goodman Food Products has seen significant growth in demand for its gluten-free baked goods since the company launched in mid-2015, and that demand is fueling the company’s nationwide expansion, according to Peter DePasquale, a partner at Goodman. The company’s breads, muffins, cupcakes and cookies can be found in about 2,200 stores, mostly along the East Coast. But that’s soon to change, DePasquale told The Shelby Report’s Bob Reeves at the recent IDDBA show in Anaheim, California.

“We just had to take on a second bakery,” he said. “We have a bakery in Connecticut, and we just took on the second bakery in Texas to be able to service the demand. So we’re starting now to expand further across the country in a significant way. There are a couple of agreements we have already that we’re not allowed to talk about yet. But they’re signed and done, and that’ll bring us quite a ways across the country.”

Goodman also has a number of new products in the works, including bagels, breadcrumbs and croissants. In addition to being gluten free, all of Goodman’s products are dairy free, peanut free, kosher and non-GMO, with no artificial ingredients. In developing the line, DePasquale and company founder Bob Goodman were particularly concerned about taste and freshness.

“We did a lot of research, a lot of insights, workshops with consumers, and we learned that they love gluten free. (But) they don’t always love the taste and the texture,” DePasquale said. “So Bob Goodman, with 40 years of experience in the food industry, set out to develop a line of better-tasting, gluten-free baked goods…And the other thing was the focus on in-store bakery. Nobody was providing the gluten-free option for the in-store bakeries. You’d find it in-aisle; you’d find it more commonly in the frozen section. But this is a line developed for the in-store bakery to have a premium-quality, gluten-free option.”