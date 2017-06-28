The Golub Corp. on Tuesday cut the ribbon on its latest Market 32 store that was built from the ground up in Clifton Park, New York.

“Market 32 is a contemporary, food-focused store that reflects what our customers have told us they want in a modern and convenient shopping experience,” said Scott Grimmett, Golub Corp. president and CEO. “We continue to evolve our Market 32 brand, incorporating the offers, enhanced service and technology that are resonating most with today’s customers.”

At 52,400 s.f., the new Market 32 is nearly twice the size of the Price Chopper that was located on the lot. It serves as the centerpiece of a redesigned Clifton Park Plaza and new parking area being developed by Nigro Cos. The store is the second Market 32 for Clifton Park. Market 32 in Clifton Shoppers World, further east on Route 146, opened in 2015.

The latest Clifton Park unit is the 15th Market 32 to open since the company announced its plans to develop the new brand across the majority of its stores.

To date, 11 of the company’s Price Chopper stores have been converted to Market 32, while four have been built from the ground up—in Sutton, Massachusetts (opened in October 2015); Oxford, Connecticut (September 2016); Fort Edward, New York (January 2017); and Clifton Park.

Several conversions currently are under way across the chain’s six-state footprint—in East Greenbush, New York; Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont; and Worcester, Massachusetts. Golub Corp. also expects to break ground on a new Market 32 in Maynard, Massachusetts, this summer.

The look and feel of Market 32 is distinctively more modern than the Price Chopper format. Marked by open space, a décor filled with soft earth tones and product-focused displays, murals and lighting, the brand emphasizes convenient, ready-to-eat foods; fresh, handcrafted and locally grown, produced and manufactured products; and product/department adjacencies (e.g., greeting cards next to the floral department).

“Our newest Clifton Park Market 32 is a grocery store for all generations. And while we remain focused on quality, value and a high standard of service, we’ve enhanced the shopping experience with modern conveniences and a host of signature categories, items and offers—from customized prepared foods to drive-thru pharmacies, patisseries, cafés equipped with Wi-Fi and growler stations that raise the bar in meeting the needs of today’s customers,” said Grimmett.

He added that, throughout Market 32, customers will notice a commitment to supporting local manufacturers and growers, sourcing authentic imports and expanding varieties of gluten-free, organic and natural products.

The new Clifton Park store employs nearly 160 full- and part-time team members.