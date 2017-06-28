MOM’s Organic Market Will Mark 30th Anniversary On July 2

Family-owned and -operated MOM’s Organic Market made its first sale on July 2, 1987, when founder Scott Nash hand delivered a box of fresh organic produce to a customer on Evelyn Drive in Rockville, Maryland.

Now, with 17 stores in four Mid-Atlantic states and 1,000 employees, MOM’s will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Sunday with an in-store celebration from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at all locations.

To mark the occasion, MOM’s has released some of its milestones over the past three decades:

In 2005, MOM’s became the first grocery chain to ban plastic grocery bags, preventing the use of more than 18 million plastic bags.

Made free car-charging stations available for customers at 16 locations.

In 2008, made in-store composting and recycling for hard-to-dispose-of items available to customers (i.e. corks, eyeglasses, cell phones, household batteries and shoes).

In 2010, performed “plastic surgery,” reducing the use of plastics and becoming the first retail chain to ban the sale of plastic bottled water.

In 2011, began to offset the carbon emissions of customer trips to and from its stores by installing solar panels at two stores and launching a MOM’s Solar Farm in Kingsville, Maryland. The solar farm generates enough renewable energy to cover more than 25 percent of the company’s stores total energy needs.

MOM’s donates more than $500,000 every year to environmental organizations that strive to make their communities more sustainable.

Each store volunteers at community cleanups and events year-round.

Each store trains a multitude of “environmental restoration captains” to become the subject matter expert in recycling, renewable energy and green initiatives.

MOM’s also offers new sections, such as sustainable insect proteins, Backyard Beekeeping, exclusively green-rated sustainable seafood, GOTS certified organic and sustainable clothing, and zero waste bulk offerings.

“I started this company out of my mom’s garage in 1987 with an initial investment of $100,” said Nash. “Thanks to our customers and employees, we’re celebrating this momentous day and the efforts to make the world a better place to live.”