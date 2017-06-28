Raley’s New Ground-Up Store Makes Debut In Rancho Cordova

The Rancho Cordova store, which employs 115 people, offers fresh grocery items, an extensive selection of grab-and-go prepared foods and a full-service deli, sushi and bakery department. Raley’s says the store extends its vision “to infuse life with health and happiness” and offers a variety of natural and organic products, including an expanded probiotics section and more than 200 organic product items.

“We developed this store for customers who seek healthy food at affordable prices and an easy shopping experience,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and COO. “From freshly prepared food, to the inviting seating area, we hope this new modern store is a destination for the Rancho Cordova community.”

Raley’s eCart service is available at the new location, allowing customers to shop online and pick up in-store. eCart customers can specify their produce/shopping preferences, which are hand selected by a Raley’s e-commerce personal shopper.

The store will host a three-day weekend grand opening celebration July 7-9 at 4030 Sunrise Boulevard.