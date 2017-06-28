  • Search 
Raley’s New Ground-Up Store Makes Debut In Rancho Cordova

Raley's Rancho Cordova produce

Raley’s on Wednesday opened a new ground-up store at the corner of Sunrise Boulevard and Douglas Road in Rancho Cordova, California. The 40,000-s.f. unit offers fresh and healthy products in a format tailored to complement the local community, according to the West Sacramento-based grocery chain. It marks the second new store Raley’s has opened in 2017 and provides residents with a full-service grocery store in a previously underserved area.

The Rancho Cordova store, which employs 115 people, offers fresh grocery items, an extensive selection of grab-and-go prepared foods and a full-service deli, sushi and bakery department. Raley’s says the store extends its vision “to infuse life with health and happiness” and offers a variety of natural and organic products, including an expanded probiotics section and more than 200 organic product items.

“We developed this store for customers who seek healthy food at affordable prices and an easy shopping experience,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s president and COO. “From freshly prepared food, to the inviting seating area, we hope this new modern store is a destination for the Rancho Cordova community.”

Raley’s eCart service is available at the new location, allowing customers to shop online and pick up in-store. eCart customers can specify their produce/shopping preferences, which are hand selected by a Raley’s e-commerce personal shopper.

The store will host a three-day weekend grand opening celebration July 7-9 at 4030 Sunrise Boulevard.

