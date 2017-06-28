  • Search 
Snyder’s-Lance Appoints CEO

Brian Driscoll has been appointed president and CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Snyder’s-Lance. Driscoll served as the company’s interim president and CEO since April. He was the former president and CEO of Diamond Foods and was appointed to the Snyder’s-Lance Board of Directors in February 2016 in connection with the company’s acquisition of Diamond Foods.

“On behalf of the Snyder’s-Lance Board of Directors, I am delighted to announce Brian’s appointment as our new president and CEO,” said Snyder’s-Lance Chairman Jim Johnston. “We have been impressed with the significant progress made by Brian and the management team during the last few months to create a comprehensive performance improvement plan focused on delivering greater value for our shareholders. Brian’s impressive experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, combined with his knowledge of the Diamond Foods brands and early strides in the role, make him uniquely qualified to lead the company.”

Driscoll said, “The chance to serve as chief executive of Snyder’s-Lance at such an important time in its development is an incredible opportunity. The company’s products and brands are invaluable assets, and I look forward to implementing our strategic plan focused on improving the company’s performance.”

Driscoll has more than 35 years of experience in the food industry, having served most recently as the president and CEO of Diamond Foods from 2012-16. Prior to joining Diamond Foods, from 2010-12, Driscoll was CEO of Hostess Brands. From 2002-10, he held senior management positions at Kraft Foods, including as president of sales, customer service and logistics for Kraft North America from 2007-10. Driscoll joined Kraft Foods as a result of Kraft’s acquisition of Nabisco, where he worked from 1995-2002, first as president of sales and integrated logistics and later as the SVP of biscuit sales and customer service.

