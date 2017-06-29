Dunbar Recognized With GACS Supplier Of The Year Award

Danny Dunbar, region sales manager of the Southern region for Snyder’s-Lance, received the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores (GACS) 2017 Barron Thorpe Supplier of the Year Award during the group’s annual convention, held June 25-27 in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Dunbar sits on the supplier committee for GACS and is active in the industry. He was recognized for “all the effort and ambition” he brings to GACS, according to the organization.

“His relationships and service to Georgia retailers and suppliers have contributed to many of the successes we have realized this year,” added Wade Batten, VP of the Southern region for Snyder’s-Lance.

Dunbar has more than 30 years of experience in the DSD industry, serving in leadership roles with three companies. He’s been with Synder’s-Lance for nearly six years. He also has retail experience, which, he said, “provided a great foundation for customer service.”

In addition to GACS, Dunbar serves on several retailer industry boards, including the Georgia Food Industry Association.

In addition, Snyder’s-Lance brought home the “Best Themed Tie-in Award” for its trade show booth setup at the GACS convention, which had a game show theme.