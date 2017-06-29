For the first time in six years, convenience store chain QuikTrip (QT) is expanding into a new market—San Antonio and Austin, Texas. The first QT stores in each city are expected to open in summer 2018, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said this week.

QT has operated in the Dallas-Fort Worth market since 1999 and currently has 134 stores in the area. Construction will begin this winter on the first of more than 100 stores scheduled for the initial launch in San Antonio and Austin.

“We’ve heard from a number of enthusiastic QT fans in San Antonio and Austin familiar with us from their travels, urging us to expand there,” said QuikTrip CEO Chet Cadieux. “Both San Antonio and Austin are really hot markets right now, and we cannot wait to join the exciting landscape in those two great communities. If you aren’t familiar with us yet, you are in for a real treat.”

QuikTrip says its key differentiator is its foodservice program, including its in-store QT Kitchens, which serve fresh, made-to-order food, such as pizza, specialty beverages and frozen treats.

In 2011, QT launched its Carolinas division, adding 75 stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina. The company operates more than 750 stores in 11 states.