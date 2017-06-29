Schnucks Expands Instacart Delivery Service Across Footprint

Schnucks is expanding its partnership with Instacart to offer same-day grocery delivery at the majority of its stores across the Midwest.

On July 13, Schnucks customers in Missouri (Cape Girardeau, Columbia and Jefferson City) and Illinois (Carbondale, Champaign, Bloomington, Normal, Pekin, Peoria, Savoy, Springfield and Urbana) can visit schnucksdelivers.com to fill their virtual carts with grocery items—from produce and meat to everyday essentials—and have them delivered straight to their doorstep, in as little as an hour.

“Schnucks is committed to giving our customers premier products and the best shopping experience,” said Andrew Nadin, chief marketing officer at Schnuck Markets. “Partnering with Instacart to offer Schnucks Delivers online grocery shopping and same-day delivery will allow us to further nourish our communities and provide shoppers the kind of options they expect in order to manage their busy lifestyles.”

Schnucks first teamed up with Instacart in February 2017 to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers through the launch of Schnucks Delivers Powered by Instacart. Since launching in St. Louis, Missouri, Rockford, Illinois, and Evansville, Indiana, customers have embraced the service, according to the grocer.

“Instacart’s expansion across the Heartland of America, to meet the goal of serving 80 percent of American households by 2018, is driven by partnerships with the nation’s best retailers like Schnucks,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “We are thrilled to bring same-day delivery to more Schnucks customers across the Midwest.”

Schnucks operates 100 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.